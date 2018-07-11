CBS has released a promo for its upcoming comedy series The Neighborhood with the first footage of new cast members Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs.

The pilot was re-shot after the recasting of Greenfield and Behrs, who replaced Josh Lawson and Dreama Walker, who played the leads in the pilot.

Written by Jim Reynolds and directed by James Burrows, The Neighborhood hails from Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios. It stars Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler, an opinionated neighbor, when Dave Johnson (Greenfield), the friendliest guy in the Midwest, moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Behrs plays Dave’s wife Gemma.

Reynolds executive produces with Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Kapital-based producer Wendi Trilling via her TrillTV and Cedric and Eric Rhone of A Bird And A Bear Entertainment.

The Neighborhood premieres Monday, October 1 on CBS.

Check out the promo above.