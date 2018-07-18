Zack Kaplan’s The Lost City Explorers is headed to the small screen. AfterShock Comics, in partnership with Kaplan, is teaming with Universal Television to develop a series adaptation of the sci-fi comic.

Written by Kaplan, with art by Alvaro Sarraseca and colors from Dee Cunniffe, The Lost City Explorers is focused on a group of teens who become underground urban explorers after a mysterious expedition leads to the disappearance of one of their fathers. Following his tracks on a coming-of-age journey through subterranean tunnels, they ultimately find the holy grail of lost cities, Atlantis, buried right under New York City.

Kaplan also will serve as an executive producer, along with Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer from AfterShock Media.

Kaplan has emerged as a breakout, new voice in comics. In the past two years, he’s launched three on-going sci-fi series with Eclipse and Port of Earth for Image/Top Cow and most recently The Lost City Explorers.

“The Lost City Explorers is a story to inspire the imagination and unlock everyone’s hidden explorer,” said Kaplan. “Along with Aftershock, I’m thrilled to partner with Universal and help bring this story to television.”