TNT’s epic drama series The Last Ship will set sail for its fifth and final season on September 9.

It was announced in May that the fifth season would be the last for the drama series that chronicles the aftermath of a global catastrophe that nearly decimated the world’s population. Eric Dane, Bridget Regan and Adam Baldwin star.

This season, the world is finally recovering from the deadly virus that devastated the population, but global political unrest remains. Tom Chandler (Dane) has retired and his former crew has scattered, many having risen in the ranks within the Navy. Sasha Cooper (Regan), Lieutenant Danny Green (Travis Van Winkle), SBS WO-N Wolf Taylor (Bren Foster) and Sergeant Azima Kandie (Jodie Turner Smith) are on a covert mission in Panama. When they are wrongly blamed for an attack on the Panamanian president, the consequences for the United States are dire. The Nathan James must fight to prevent invasion by Latin America — and the next world war. Season five is The Last Ship at its most epic, upping the ante on action and excitement, but at its core, it underscores the costs of prolonged war and the toll it takes on the heroes who fight it. You can watch a teaser below.

The fourth season of The Last Ship ranked as one of the summer’s top five cable dramas among total viewers, reaching a total of 24 million viewers on TNT’s linear, VOD and digital platforms.

The Last Ship also stars Charles Parnell (Pariah), Travis Van Winkle (Heart of Dixie), Marissa Neitling (Leverage), Christina Elmore (Fruitvale Station), Jocko Sims (Masters of Sex), Bren Foster (Days of Our Lives), Kevin Michael Martin, Emerson Brooks (Captain America: Winter Soldier) and Jodie Turner Smith (Newness).

The series is produced by Turner’s Studio T in association with Platinum Dunes, whose partners — blockbuster filmmaker Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form — serve as executive producers. Co-creators Hank Steinberg and Steven Kane also serve as executive producers, along with director Paul Holahan. Kane served as showrunner for seasons four and five, having previously served alongside Steinberg for the first three seasons.

Season 5 premieres Tuesday, September 9 at 9 PM on TNT.