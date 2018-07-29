Chuck Lorre’s forthcoming single-camera comedy The Kominsky Method is set to premiere on Netflix Nov. 16.

The announcement was made today at the TCA Summer Press Tour. The 10-episode series stars Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, and Nancy Travis. Nancy Travis and Sarah Baker (Young Sheldon, Big Little Lies) are set to co-star and Susan Sullivan (Castle, Dharma & Greg), Emily Osment (Hannah Montana, Young & Hungry), Graham Rogers (Quantico, Ray Donovan), Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades movies), Jenna Lyng Adams, Melissa Tang (Mom, The Big Bang Theory), and Casey Brown will recur.

Written by Lorre, The Kominsky Method centers on Sandy Kominsky (Douglas), an actor who years ago had a brief fling with success and is now a revered Hollywood acting coach. Arkin plays his long-suffering agent and friend, Norman.