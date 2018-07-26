Viceland has slotted a September premiere date for its anticipated series The Hunt For The Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold, in which the titular comic actor takes his activism off Twitter and puts it into real life. The eight-episode series will debut with a double episode on Tuesday, September 18 at 10:30 PM.

Described as All the President’s Men meets Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arnold tries his hand at “citizen journalism” in The Hunt, using his network of connections to search for the truth behind the many rumored, potentially damaging recordings of President Donald Trump.

Viceland

The series begins with Arnold’s appearance on The Howard Stern Show where he asks Stern to release his many hours of Trump interviews and follows Arnold as he meets with his deep network of show business connections including Celebrity Apprentice vets Arnold Schwarzenegger and Penn Jillette, fellow comedian turned outspoken Twitter activist Judd Apatow, and longtime Trump opponent and target Rosie O’Donnell. Arnold also taps into his surprising relationships with veteran investigative journalists like Jane Mayer of The New Yorker and Russian Roulette authors David Corn & Michael Isikoff as well as longtime Trump watcher, former NY Daily News columnist A.J. Benza. Arnold also sits down with people who have been close to Trump himself including former business associate Felix Sater and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and finally documents the frenzy of attention around Arnold’s surprise meeting with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen earlier this summer in New York.

Arnold also mounts campaigns to pressure powerful Hollywood players like The Apprentice exec producer Mark Burnett, agent Ari Emmanuel (owner of the Miss Universe Pageant) and pressures American Media CEO David Pecker and TMZ’s Harvey Levin to release any recordings or information they may have.

While the show is undoubtedly comedic in tone, Arnold remains steadfast in his belief that not only do some of these tapes exist, but they matter and need to be seen and heard.

Viceland adds that “the network continues to maintain a secure website (www.viceland.com/tips) for any whistleblowers or sources to send leads or actual footage (all of which will be vetted and authenticated) to help Arnold on his quest for the truth.”