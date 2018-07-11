EXCLUSIVE: Young actor Owen Vaccaro, who is poised to breakout starring opposite Jack Black and Cate Blanchett in Universal’s upcoming The House With The Clock In Its Walls, has been tapped to star in Team Marco, an indie film that is currently filming in New York. Julio Vincent Gambuto is directing the pic from a script he penned with B.R. Uzun.

It follows eleven-year-old iPad-obsessed Marco, whose life is shifted when his grandfather moves in and forces Marco to explore the outdoors. With sport, laughter and love, “Marcolino,” as his grandfather calls him, finds a connection to other people and inspires a team of neighborhood kids to put down their devices and band together to take on Marco’s grandfather and his pals at the local bocce court.

Sam Sandweiss is producing the project with Andrew Scrivani serving as exec producer.

Vaccaro, who also co-starred in both Daddy’s Home films for Paramount, is repped by Primary Wave, Play Management, and Morris Yorn.