The first look trailer for Tony Danza’s new series The Good Cop was unveiled at the Television Critics Assn. today, showcasing the actor as a lovable but not exactly honorable former NYPD officer who never follows the rules.

The series kicks off Sept. 21 via Netflix.

In the series, Danza plays Tony Sr. (Big Tony), a former NYPD officer who lives with his son, Tony Jr. (TJ), Josh Groban, a brilliant, straight-laced NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules while solving Brooklyn’s toughest cases.

This “odd couple” become unofficial partners, as Tony Sr. offers his overly-cautious son blunt, street-wise advice. Also joining the cast are Monica Barbaro, Isiah Whitlock, Jr and Bill Kottkamp.