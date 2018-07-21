“A hard time is coming for mutants,” teased the newly released trailer from Season 2 of Fox’s X-Men series, The Gifted, which was unveiled today at. Marked as the “Dawn Of A New Mutant Age,” the 20th Century Fox Television/Marvel series picks up six months after the explosion of the Atlanta Station.

Season one left with the Mutant Underground now split with some member going to The Inner Circle. Having tracked them outside of Washington, D.C., they must contend with new groups with extreme ideologies, both human and mutant alike, to stave off a brewing conflict.

EPs Matt Nix and Jeph Loeb and stars Stephen Moyer, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind and Skyler Samuels were on hand during the panel presentation in Ballroom 20.

“The thing that we realized in season one was when we were really connecting to the characters and the relationships between the characters, exploring the backstories and the emotional depth of the characters… those were our favorite episodes and those the episodes our fans responded to the most,” said Nix. “This season we really step out to focus on that and emphasize that.”

“When we really focused on the characters.. it made all the power stuff more exciting,” he added.

Though this season will introduce new mutants like the Purifiers and the Morlocks, another underground mutant society, don’t expect any cameos for the more well-known characters.

“Certainly we’re going to be bringing in some fun mutants from the past, not so much the big movie mutants because that’s their world but we got some really exciting new characters who are straight out of the comics.”

The series returns September 25 on Fox.