There’s a new bad guy headed for Central City. During The Flash’s portion of the Warner Bros Television/DCTV panel at Comic-Con on Saturday, the series’ cast and creators announced that Chris Klein has been cast as super-villain Cicada for the show’s upcoming Season 5.

In the DC mythology, Cicada was a mysterious cult leader who aimed to murder anybody that The Flash had ever saved, using trademark lightning bolt daggers. WBTV and DC describe him as “a grizzled, blue-collar everyman whose family has been torn apart by metahumans, Cicada now seeks to exterminate the epidemic — one metahuman at a time.”

Season 5 finds Barry Allen aka The Flash (Grant Gustin), having dispatched of The Thinker, contemplating his future with his new wife Iris (Candice Patton) and their speedster daughter from the future, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), already grown and a part of their lives.

The season premiere October 9 on the CW.

Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter and Eric Wallace produce the series from Bonanza Productions in association with Berlanti Productions and WBTV.