“Any time people venture into the unknown, there is a cost.” We’re getting the first look at Oscar winner Sean Penn in his first major TV role, leading the ensemble cast of The First, House of Cards creator Beau Willimon’s straight-to-series space drama set to premiere on Hulu in September.

The near-future drama, a co-production between Hulu and the UK’s Channel 4, is about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars. Under the direction of visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew contends with peril and personal sacrifice as they undertake the greatest pioneering feat in human history.

LisaGay Hamilton, Hannah Ware, Keiko Agent, Rey Lucas, James Ransone, Anna Jacoby-Heron, Brian Lee Franklin and Oded Fehr also star.

Willimon is executive producing the series with his producing partner Jordan Tappis.



The First is owned and produced by Westward Productions, founded by Willimon and Tappis, and co-financed by Hulu, Channel 4, IMG and AG Studios. IMG will handle all international rights.



The First premieres Friday, September 14 on Hulu.

Check out the teaser above.