EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions’ The First Purge has cleaned up over $100M globally, becoming the third film in the micro-budget franchise to reach the milestone. Through yesterday, The First Purge has also become the highest-grossing title in the franchise at the international box office. It’s already the top of the four films in several offshore markets. The current overseas total is $41.6M with $104.85M worldwide. The franchise cume stands at $423M global and counting.

The thrifty fourthquel started rollout in early July, working as counterprogramming to the World Cup overseas. Exhibitors got an extended look at CineEurope in Barcelona in June and major European hubs are now among its Top 5. They are: the UK ($6.2M), France ($5.5M), Mexico ($5.4M), Spain ($4.5M) and Germany ($4.4M) going into the next frame.

The origins story of how America’s deadliest holiday came to be is directed by Gerard McMurray, working from a screenplay by franchise creator James DeMonaco who helmed the first three pics and is also an exec producer here. Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form and DeMonaco’s longtime production partner, Sébastien K Lemercier, produced The First Purge.

The film is building a bridge into USA TV series, The Purge. Blum and DeMonaco have expanded the universe into a 10-part event that kicks off September 4. Indie TV studio Blumhouse Television and Universal Cable Productions are producing. DeMonaco wrote the series and serves as executive producer along with Blum and the rest of the team from the film franchise. Showrunner is Thomas McCarthy.

The series follows several storylines of characters experiencing Purge Night. As the clock winds down, each character is forced to reckon with his or her past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night. Through flashbacks, the audience will see who these people are and what experiences led them to where they are on this particular Purge Night.

The current movie is the biggest of the franchise in Austria, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Latvia, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Slovenia, Sweden, UAE, the UK, Uruguay and Venezuela.