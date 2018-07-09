The Favourite, the latest from The Lobster and The Killing Of A Sacred Deer filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, gets its first look-in today. Fox Searchlight has just dropped the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated fall entry that reteams the director with The Lobster stars Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz, as well as welcoming Emma Stone, Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, James Smith and Mark Gatiss to the ensemble. Check it out above.

Billed as a bawdy, acerbic tale of royal intrigue, passion, envy and betrayal, the historical drama bears Lanthimos’ unique blackly comic and bold signature. The Favourite is set in the early 18th century when England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne (Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper.

When new servant Abigail (Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah who takes Abigail under her wing and the girl sees a chance to return to her aristocratic roots. As the politics of war become quite time consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen’s companion. Their burgeoning friendship gives her an opportunity to fulfill her ambitions — and she will not let woman, man, politics or rabbit stand in her way.

Searchlight releases in the awards corridor domestically on November 23 and we should expect to see this one pop up at a fall festival or two.

From Searchlight, Film4 and Waypoint Entertainment, The Favourite is produced by Oscar nominee and Cannes Jury Prize winner Lanthimos along with his previous collaborators Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney and Lee Magiday. Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara wrote the script.