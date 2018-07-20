The latest stop on The Expanse‘s wild ride to a Season 4 was San Diego today, where Amazon used its Comic-Con presentation to introduce its newest sci-fi series which it snagged after Syfy canceled it in May.

Amazon had been a main target for fans behind a rigorous #SaveTheExpanse campaign which included a GoFundMe page, which collected money for a banner to be flown over the Amazon headquarters. It worked: Jeff Bezos himself announced May 25 that Amazon picked up the show for Season 4, after negotiations complicated by Netflix holding global rights outside the U.S. and New Zealand.

The fans of the series that packed Ballroom 20 this afternoon were the subject of a video message from the series’ cast and creators thanking them for the effort — “You saved us,” co-star Steven Strait says in the video. (The show was one of the most well reviewed sci-fi series on TV, with the third season scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, vs. 95% for Season 2 and 76% for Season 1).

The video today also showed concept art for the new season, which will debut sometime next year.

“”We’re in what is really second big movement of the books — it’s a new chapter,” executive producer/showrunner Naren Shankar said on the panel of where the series is headed. “They’re no longer constrained by just being able to go in the solar system. New worlds have opened up. How humanity deals with his vast new frontier in a situation where resources have been constrained and how that effects society…that the big next chapter of The Expanse.”

The series, from Alcon Television Group and the Sean Daniel Co., is based on the science fiction novels by James S. A. Corey and was co-created and written by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby. The cast includes Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham, Frankie Adams and Thomas Jane.

Check out the thank-you video above.