Netflix took to Twitter today to announce The Dragon Prince, its new animated series from Avatar: The Last Airbender headwriter Aaron Ehasz and Uncharted game director Justin Richmond.

The streaming service’s @seewhatsnext account tweeted the first poster from the new series, which will be about “two human princes who forge an unlikely bond with the elfin assassin sent to kill them, embarking on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.”

The all-new original animated series will make an appearance at Comic-Con on July 21. Ehasz, Richmond and executive producer Giancarlo Volpe (ATLA) will give a sneak peek and an inside look into this new epic fantasy tale which is slated to hit Netflix in September.

The new series adds to the list of Netflix’s new animated fare of the fantastical persuasion. Matt Groening’s fantasy series Disenchantment is set to premiere on August 17, one month before The Dragon Prince. Disenchantment also will make an appearance at Comic-Con.

Check out the poster for The Dragon Prince below.