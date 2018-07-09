HBO has revealed Season 2 of praised porn industry drama series The Deuce will premiere September 9 at 9 PM on the premium cable network.

James Franco stars as twin characters Vincent Martino and Frankie Martino in the series, created by George Pellecanos and David Simon, which chronicles the birth of the modern pornography business in New York City in the early 1970s. Franco also executive produces.

There were questions surrounding Franco’s status on the show earlier this year when five women came forward to the Los Angeles Times with allegations of sexually inappropriate and expoitative behavior against the actor, allegations which Franco vehemently denied. HBO and The Deuce co-creator/executive producer David Simon quickly came to Franco’s defense, saying there had been no complaints about Franco on The Deuce production and called Franco’s behavior on the show “entirely professional.”

The Deuce is executive produced by Pelecanos, Simon, Nina Kostroff Noble and Franco.