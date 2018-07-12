It’s a big day for awards nominations… but before we get to the Emmy noms, The Crown, Peaky Blinders and The Handmaid’s Tale are going head-to-head against German series Babylon Berlin in the Rose D’Or awards.

The four shows have been nominated for the European television awards, which cover a broad range of scripted and non-scripted genres.

The nominations (below) comes as the European Broadcasting Union revealed that Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley will be given a Lifetime Achievement award at the event, which takes place on September 19. She will be honored for her work on TV, which also includes Sapphire and Steel, as well as film roles including Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service as well as the more recent The Wolf Of Wall Street.

“I am so thrilled and honored to receive the Rose d’Or in September”, said Lumley. “I can’t tell you what it means to me. It’s an absolute thrill, something I would never have dreamed of.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Joanna to Berlin and celebrate her incredible career,” said EBU Head of Television and Rose d’Or organizer Jeroen Depraetere. “We’re also pleased to see the number of entries for this year’s Rose d’Or was even higher than last year which shows the power of these awards, in their 57th year, to engage the global entertainment community.” he added. “The EBU is proud that once again the Rose d’Or Awards can provide a place where the world’s entertainment makers can come together and celebrate their best work.”

NOMINEES:

DRAMA SERIES

The Crown – Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix (US)

Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions for BBC (UK)

Babylon Berlin – X Filme Creative Pool, ARD Degeto, Sky and Beta Film for Sky Germany and ARD (Germany)

The Handmaid’s Tale – Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) for Telekom EntertainTV Serien (Germany)

COMEDY

Cunk on Britain – House of Tomorrow for BBC (UK)

Grotesco’s Seven Masterpieces – The Refugee Crisis: A Musical – FLX for SVT (Sweden)

Trixie Wonderland – Weihnachten mit Trixie Dörfel – Beckground TV + Filmproduktion GmbH for WDR (Germany)

Lip Synch Stories – De Mensen for VTM (Belgium)

SITCOM

Detectorists – Acorn Media Enterprises, Channel X North, Treasure Trove Productions and Lola Entertainment for Acorn TV and BBC, (US/UK)

The Windsors – Noho Film and Television for Channel 4, (UK)

The Young Offenders – Vico Films Ltd. for BBC (UK)

Magda macht das schon! – Polyphon Film- und Fernsehgesellschaft mbH for RTL (Germany)

LIMITED SERIES AND TV MOVIE

Black Mirror – House of Tomorrow for Netflix (US)

Murdered for Being Different – BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit for BBC

A Very English Scandal – Blueprint Television Ltd for BBC, United Kingdom

Maria Theresa ½ – Maya Production in association with MR Film and Beta Film for Czech Television, ORF, RTVS, MTVA, Czech Republic

AUGMENTED REALITY & VIRTUAL REALITY

Civilisations AR App – BBC Research and Development for BBC, United Kingdom

Damming The Nile – BBC, United Kingdom

Ulm Stories – The Dream of Flying – Interactive Media Foundation GmbH, Filmtank GmbH, Demodern GmbH, Germany

REALITY AND FACTUAL

Boligkøb i Blinde (Buying Blind) – produced by Snowman Productions; created by Kinetic Content for TV3, Denmark

Finding an Heir – SVT, Sweden

Tweestrijd – Skyhigh TV for EO / NPO3, Netherlands

Down the Road – Roses Are Blue for VRT, Belgium

ARTS

Akram Khan: Can We Live With Robots – Swan Films for Channel 4, United Kingdom

Betroffenheit – 3 minutes West for BBC, United Kingdom

2Cellos 2Faces – RTV Slovenija, Slovenia

Microphone – Zone3 Inc for Télé-Québec, Canada

GAME SHOW

What Would Your Kid Do? – Boomerang (part of Twofour Group) for ITV, United Kingdom

Big Bounce Battle – Endemol Shine Nederland, Endemol Shine Germany for RTL, Germany

5 Gold Rings – Possessed for ITV, United Kingdom

Sorry About That – Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium for VRT, Belgium

ENTERTAINMENT

The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night – Spun Gold TV for ITV, United Kingdom

Roberto Bolle – Dance with Me – RaiUno & Ballandi Multimedia for Rai, Italy

The Story of My Life – Talpa Germany GmbH & Co. KG for VOX, Germany

Pabllo Vittar, Pleased To Meet You – Globosat, Brazil

CHILDREN AND YOUTH

Overshadowed – Rollem Productions for BBC, United Kingdom

The Highway Rat – Magic Light Pictures for BBC, United Kingdom

#tagged – VERTOV for KRO-NCRV / NPO 3, Netherlands

Find Me in Paris – Cottonwood Media for ZDF, France Télévisions, Disney Channel France and Italy and Hulu, France