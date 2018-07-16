Her Royal Majesty… Olivia Colman. Netflix has released the first image of the Broadchurch and Night Manager star as The Queen in the forthcoming season of The Crown.

Colman, seen in the image drinking a cup of tea and eating a slice of marmalade toast, replaces Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in seasons three and four of the Left Bank Pictures drama. Filming is currently underway.

She stars alongside Tobias Menzies, who will play Prince Philip.

Elsewhere, Ben Daniels will play Antony Armstrong-Jones, starring alongside Helena Bonham Carter’s Princess Margaret, in the next season of the royal drama, which will launch in 2019. It begins in 1963 and will cover events such as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the soccer World Cup in 1966. Characters such as Camilla Parker Bowles will also start to emerge in the next season.

This comes after season two of The Crown secured 13 Emmy nominations last week including nods for Claire Foy and Matt Smith as well as the lead drama category.