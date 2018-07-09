Dan Myrick, best known for writing and co-directing the trailblazing 1999 horror film, The Blair Witch Project, and producer Joseph Restaino of Character Brigade have set a three-picture deal with iHorror, a site dedicated to the horror genre. iHorror is looking to launch its film production arm with Myrick’s docu-drama Skyman, which is currently in production.

The plot centers on Carl Merryweather, a man constantly haunted by an alleged childhood UFO abduction on the eve of his tenth birthday. Now, almost 30 years later, he is convinced that the being he calls the Skyman is destined to reunite with him at that very same spot in the desert. The only difference now is that Carl is determined to document the entire ordeal, with the intent of being the first person in history to document his own “alien abduction”.

The pic will be released in 2019.