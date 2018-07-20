The BBC is looking to solve the murders of Jack The Ripper in a new science documentary fronted by The Pianist and Silent Witness star Emilia Fox.

The British public broadcaster has ordered Jack The Ripper (w/t) from BBC Studios to air later this year. The one-hour special will look at how 130 years ago, between August and November 1888, Ripper murdered five women in the East End of London.

Despite a huge manhunt, the murders were never solved. The BBC hopes that using the latest police cold case techniques it will get closer than ever before. It will use original crime scene photographs as well as a virtual reality dissection table to answer the question of who was Jack The Ripper, what motivated him and how did he escape justice. Fox will be joined by Professor David Wilson, Emeritus Professor of Criminology, in the doc.

It will be exec produced by Steve Crabtree and was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director, Content and Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Specialist Factual. The Commissioning Editor is Craig Hunter.

Fox said, “Having worked on crime drama for many years this project has been a truly fascinating insight into how current real police procedure, forensics and technology can be applied to the most famous of unsolved historical crimes – the Jack the Ripper murders. Working alongside Professor David Wilson, a leading expert in the psychology of criminals, we have approached it as a cold case might be investigated now, and with the help of other leading experts, have taken another look at the mind and actions of this brutal murderer.

“This documentary appealed to me hugely because of my interest in crime, forensics and pathology and also because it looks at the victims – the women Jack the Ripper chose and what left them so vulnerable to his brutality. It’s been an immense privilege to get this behind-the-scenes insight into real crime solving on such a fascinating case.”

Craig Hunter, BBC Commissioning Editor, added, “Jack the Ripper is synonymous with murder and intrigue – even if you don’t know all the details, you will have heard of the case. It is remarkable to think that today’s scientific techniques can be used to help try and tackle unanswered questions which are more than a century old”.