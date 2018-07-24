The Bachelorette (1.5 rating in adults 18-49, 5.88 million viewers) again topped Monday’s primetime in both key measures, giving ABC an overall victory among the broadcast networks. Despite dipping a tenth from last week’s season high, it topped NBC’s fellow 8-10 PM offering American Ninja Warrior (1.0, 5.04 million), which was even with a week ago.

ABC’s The Proposal (0.7, 3.06M) at 10 PM was flat week over week, finishing second in the hour behind NBC’s Dateline (0.8, 4.48M), off a tenth. Still, the newsmag was the third most-watched show of the night, placing the network second in the demo and viewers.

Among other originals, Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (0.6, 2.56M) was flat at 8 PM, as were CBS’ offerings of Salvation (0.3, 2.58M) and Elementary (0.4, 3.49M) at 9 PM and 10 PM, respectively.

The CW’s offerings of Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.3, 1.46M) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3, 1.26M) were steady.