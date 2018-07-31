In the penultimate episode of its fourteenth season, The Bachelorette (1.3/5) last night turned to its annual “Men Tell All” show where the significant rejects recount what they think really went down with Becca Kufrin.

Needless to say, while the show sidestepped some off camera controversial behavior, the fellas who were invited to speak had a lot to say. At the same time, as was the case last year, the “Men Tell All” episode was down from last week. In this case, last night’s Bachelorette dropped 13% from the fast affiliates of its July 23 show, which went down a tenth itself in the final numbers.

Still, despite the downturn, The Bachelorette delivered another overall win to ABC with a 1.1/5 among adults 18-49. With a rising American Ninja Warrior (1.1/5) and its 5.27 million viewers, that resulted in the competition show’s most watched episode of the current season since its May 30 debut, NBC claimed the largest overall audience of Monday’s primetime again with 5.05 million tuning in last night.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (0.6/3) was the same as last week, as were CBS’s Elementary (0.4/2) and Salvation (0.3/1). Over on the CW, Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3/1) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.3/1) matched their July 23 airings as did NBC’s Dateline (0.8/4) at 10 PM.

Breaking that trend, so to speak, ABC’s The Proposal (0.7/3) was the same as its fast affiliates of last week but up at tenth from its final rating.