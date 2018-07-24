Freeform has given a pilot order to drama Breckman Rodeo (working title) from writer Steve Lerner, The Americans executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, and FX Productions.

Created and written by Lerner, Breckman Rodeo (working title) is an ensemble drama about a group of young rodeo riders in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The show centers on Ashley, a rodeo-as-hell sparkplug who refuses to stay within the lines that have been drawn for her, and her boyfriend Brant, a rodeo prodigy torn between a content, quiet life and the rocky climb to superstardom. Brant, Ashley and their friends will have to reconcile the traditional values of their sport and their upbringing with the changing realities of the 21st century.

Fields and Weisberg executive produce. Lerner co-executive produces. FX Productions is the studio.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Freeform, FX Productions and the brilliant Steve Lerner on his one-of-a-kind coming of age gem, ‘Breckman Rodeo’ (working title),” said Fields and Weisberg. “When Steve, who grew up in Cheyenne, first showed us his amazing script, we asked him if there was really such a thing as a high school rodeo team. Steve has been bringing us up to speed ever since. His show is a heartfelt look at teenage life in Cheyenne – familiar to some, not to others, but sure to move and surprise everyone.”

Weisberg is the creator of critically praised FX drama series The Americans, which wrapped its six-season run in May. He and Fields served as co-showrunners on the series.

“Growing up in Wyoming, I loved going to the rodeo,” added Lerner. “I’m excited to bring the stories and people of my hometown to the screen. Freeform, FXP and the J’s (Joe and Joel) have been wonderful collaborators, and I’m thrilled to shoot this pilot with them.”