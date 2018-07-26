It’s official. The Affair will have one final go-round on Showtime. The premium cabler has ordered a fifth and final season of the drama series.

“We love the intimacy, the nuance and the emotional honesty of The Affair’s subjective examination of both infidelity and fidelity,” said Gary Levine, President of Programming Showtime Networks. “Sarah Treem (co-creator) has always envisioned this as a five-season series, and we will be fascinated to see where she takes her talented cast and all of us next year in its climactic season

Showtime

The show moved to Los Angeles for its fourth season, which is currently airing on Sunday nights at 9 PM. At the recent ATX Television Festival, Treem talked about ‘the concept of moving on” in Season 4, noting that the season is about the characters’ “relationships with themselves.” She previously had talked about a fifth season being the likely end for the characters’ storylines to reach a place where they would be able to move on to a new chapter in their lives, which would not be seen on television.

The Affair explores the emotional and psychological effects of an affair that destroyed two marriages, and the crime that brings these individuals back together. Season four finds Noah (Dominic West), Helen (Maura Tierney), Alison (Ruth Wilson) and Cole (Joshua Jackson) in their own orbits, alienated from each other, spinning further and further away from where they all began. Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind for good – with a season about new beginnings, tragic ends and the ever-elusive possibility of forgiveness.

Sanaa Lathan (Shots Fired) guest stars as Janelle, the tough-as-nails principal of the charter school where Noah teaches. Their professional relationship soon turns intimate and is further complicated by the presence of her brilliant, misunderstood son Antoine, a student in his class played by guest star Christopher Meyer (The Fosters). Ramon Rodriguez (Iron Fist) guest stars as Ben, a Marine veteran now employed by the VHA and Alison’s new love interest. Additional season four guest stars include Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Amy Irving (Yentl) and Phoebe Tonkin (The Vampire Diaries).

Treem (House of Cards, In Treatment) and Hagai Levi (In Treatment) created the series. Treem, also the showrunner, and Levi serve as executive producers. Jessica Rhoades joined as executive producer on season four.

The season four finale will air on August 19.