The world got a heaping dose of good news this week as all 12 kids and their adult soccer coach were rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand. And today Pure Flix CEO and managing partner Michael Scott posted a video on Facebook saying he’s out to secure movie rights to story.

“We’re here really looking at this as a movie that could inspire millions of people across the globe,” he says in the clip filmed near the rescue scene (watch it above). “We’re just kinda here witnessing the events, gathering some contacts and everything to really tell a story abot the international effort — the entire world coming together to save 13 kids trapped in this Thai cave.”

God’s Not Dead producer Scott, who runs the company that “strives to be the most trusted family-friendly video-streaming source on the web,” also noted in the video that his wife grew up with the Thai ex-SEAL who was killed during the rescue effort.

“It’s an incredible story,” he added. “And I’m so excited for this.”

The riveting Thai drama is reminsicent, of course, of the stunning rescue of 33 Chilean miners who were trapped 2,300 feet underground for 69 days in 2010. That amazing tale was adapted as The 33, a 2015 film that starred Antonio Banderas and Rodrigo Santoro. It gross nearly $25 million worldwide.