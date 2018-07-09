With Nashville nearing the end of its six-season run, star Charles Esten has booked its followup series gig — a season-long recurring role on TNT’s upcoming thriller drama Tell Me Your Secrets (fka Deadlier Than The Male).

Tell Me Your Secrets, which is toplined by Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman and Hamish Linklater, marks Esten’s first major acting commitment since Nashville, whose series finale airs later this month on CMT.

Created and written by Harriet Warner, Tell Me Your Secrets, produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T, is described as an intense, morally complex thriller. It revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

Esten will play Saul Barlow, a grieving father who has coped with the disappearance of his daughter by walking away from materialism and trying to move on from the loss. This has severely strained his relationship with his wife (Brenneman), who refuses to give up the search.

For six seasons, four on ABC and two on CMT, Esten played the male lead, Deacon Claybourne, on country music drama series Nashville. His TV series credits also include Enlightened and Big Love. Esten is repped by Stone Manners Salners,