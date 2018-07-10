Davi Santos is set for a major role in CBS All Access’ straight-to-series psychological thriller Tell Me a Story, from Kevin Williamson and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by Williamson, Tell Me a Story, which co-stars Billy Magnussen and Kim Catrall, takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

Santos will play Gabe, a damaged and vulnerable young man with abandonment issues. When his sister Hannah (Dania Ramirez), his only family, enlisted in the Army, Gabe found himself lost in a lifestyle filled with sex and drugs in an attempt to shut out his reality. But when he finds himself in an irrevocable situation, he turns to his sister for help and they both embark on a deadly chase for survival.

He joins a cast that also includes James Wolk, Danielle Campbell, Paul Wesley, Billy Magnussen and Kim Catrall.

Williamson executive produces with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Liz Friedlander directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Santos, who played Ivan in Power Rangers Dino Charge, most recently recurred on Law & Order: True Crime and guest-starred on Will & Grace. He’s repped by Primary Wave Entertainment and Abrams Artists Agency.