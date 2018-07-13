Over a week after Deadline revealed that Yvette Nicole Brown would be handling Chris Hardwick’s The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead panel moderating duties at Comic-Con, AMC today said the Community actor will be fronting the Season 9 preview special for the zombie apocalypse series and the series’ much watched aftershow.

“Yvette Nicole Brown will step in as an interim guest host of The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special on August 5 and Talking Dead when it returns following the premiere of Fear the Walking Dead on August 12, as we work to complete our assessment related to Chris Hardwick,” the cabler said Friday.

Today’s not altogether unexpected announcement comes exactly one week before the Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus led show and its FearTWD spinoff are scheduled to appear in the huge Hall H at SDCC.