Amazon Studios has given an eight-episode straight-to-series order to Tales From the Loop, an hour-long genre series based on the acclaimed sci-fi art of Simon Stålenhag, from writer Nathaniel Halpern (Legion), director Mark Romanek, Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho, and Swedish production and management company Indio. A co-production with Fox 21 Television Studios, Tales from the Loop is slated to premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video. It marks the 20th TV cable/streaming unit’s first Amazon series.

Amazon Studios

Based on the acclaimed art of Swedish artist Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop explores the town and people who live above “The Loop,” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction. In this fantastical, mysterious town, poignant human tales are told that bare universal emotional experiences while drawing on the intrigue of genre storytelling.

Sixth & Idaho’s Reeves (Batman) executive produces with The Passage‘s Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn. Halpern (Legion) will serve as showrunner and executive producer with Romanek (Never Let Me Go) helming the pilot and serving as executive producer.

Tales from the Loop is Indio’s first U.S. narrative episodic project. Executive producing for Indio are company founders Mattias Montero (Sanctuary) and Johan Lindström (Son of My Country), and Samantha Taylor Pickett (We, the Coyotes).

“Simon Stålenhag’s paintings are renowned for their vision of a not-too-distant, futuristic landscape. We are looking forward to bringing that to life and sharing it with our Prime Video audience,” said Albert Cheng, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios.

Added Sharon Tal Yguado, Head of Scripted Genre Programming, Amazon Studios, “Nathaniel is a gifted storyteller who shares our passion for creating soulful, human stories that push the boundaries of genre programming and we’re thrilled to be working with him on this series.”

Tales From The Loop is part of Amazon Studios’ big push into big-scope genre series, led by the big-budget Lord of Rings series, which is in the works.