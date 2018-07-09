Refresh for updates Tab Hunter is being remembered today as both an iconic Hollywood actor and as one of the very few stars of his 1950s peak era to eventually come out as gay, a decades-long process chronicled in Hunter’s 2005 autobiography Tab Hunter Confidential, and the 2015 Netflix documentary it inspired.
Zachary Quinto, who, along with J.J. Abrams, Hunter’s husband and producing partner Allan Glaser and Neil Koenigsberg are developing a Paramount project based on the part of Hunter’s memoir about his relationship with fellow actor Anthony Perkins, called Hunter “a pioneer of self-acceptance” who moved “through this world with authenticity as his guide.” (See Quinto’s entire Instagram message below).
Elton John tweeted simply, “RIP to the most handsome and special man.” Referring to Hunter’s 1957 hit cover of the song made famous earlier by Sonny James, John ended his tweet with, “‘Young Love’ forever.”
Here’s a sampling of reactions to Hunter’s death Sunday. Deadline will update throughout the day…
so sad to wake up to the news of the passing of tab hunter. i was honored to get to know him in the past year and am so grateful to have experienced his sheer joy and love of life. and what a life! such a rich experience. such a vital and generous nature. and such a pioneer of self-acceptance and moving through this world with authenticity as his guide. he will be missed greatly. may he rest in peace.