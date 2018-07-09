Refresh for updates Tab Hunter is being remembered today as both an iconic Hollywood actor and as one of the very few stars of his 1950s peak era to eventually come out as gay, a decades-long process chronicled in Hunter’s 2005 autobiography Tab Hunter Confidential, and the 2015 Netflix documentary it inspired.

Zachary Quinto, who, along with J.J. Abrams, Hunter’s husband and producing partner Allan Glaser and Neil Koenigsberg are developing a Paramount project based on the part of Hunter’s memoir about his relationship with fellow actor Anthony Perkins, called Hunter “a pioneer of self-acceptance” who moved “through this world with authenticity as his guide.” (See Quinto’s entire Instagram message below).

Elton John tweeted simply, “RIP to the most handsome and special man.” Referring to Hunter’s 1957 hit cover of the song made famous earlier by Sonny James, John ended his tweet with, “‘Young Love’ forever.”

Here’s a sampling of reactions to Hunter’s death Sunday. Deadline will update throughout the day…

Grateful that we were able to meet the incredible Tab Hunter and thank him for his authenticity and courage. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/5e740V7uXv — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) July 9, 2018

RIP to the most handsome and special man. “Young Love” forever. #RIPTabHunter E xx pic.twitter.com/TIrAjpbRtw — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 9, 2018

Condolences to the family of Tab Hunter. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 9, 2018

Sad to report that Tab Hunter, the gawjuss gay icon, and true gentleman, has left the building. We shared some good laughs back in the 80’s. I was always fond of this dear man. — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) July 9, 2018

just got the news of Tab Hunter passing…i was fortunate to spend an evening with him when he came to an @officialgogos show a couple of years ago. what a wonderful human being full of so much grace. i was lucky to know him #RIPTabHunter pic.twitter.com/Ze6bvvnSzt — Belinda Carlisle (@belindaofficial) July 9, 2018

“I don't care whether people like me or dislike me. I'm not on earth to win a popularity contest. I'm here to be the best human being I possibly can be.” – Tab Hunter, 1931 – 2018. Our hearts are with Tab's loved ones. https://t.co/2YOCKcsDpj — GLAAD (@glaad) July 9, 2018

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Tab Hunter. @THR remembers him here: https://t.co/1EL1jhysgj — TCM (@tcm) July 9, 2018

Tab Hunter, you will be missed. Thank you for always living your truth and for joining us at #BoysintheBand. pic.twitter.com/CJlsgMt8oa — The Boys in the Band on Broadway (@BoysBandBway) July 9, 2018

Stay beautiful on Heaven forever Tab Hunter — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) July 9, 2018