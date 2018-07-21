Ta-Nehisi Coates, the best-selling author and MacArthur Foundation genius grantee, is leaving his national correspondent position at The Atlantic.

Coates, who also penned several graphic novels for the Black Panther series, is considered a leading intellectual and has a wide readership for his writing on systemic racism.

Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic editor-in-chief, announced Coates’s departure after a decade at the magazine.

“As he has explained to me — and as he’s written in the recent past — the last few years for him have been years of significant changes. He’s told me that he would like to take some time to reflect on these changes, and to figure out the best path forward, both as a person and as a writer,” Goldberg wrote in a memo to staff.