The thriller Nightflyers, from Syfy and executive producer and author George R.R. Martin, has debuted a new trailer during its series panel at Comic-Con.

Stars Eoin Macken, Gretchen Mol, David Ajala, Jodie Turner-Smith and Angus Sampson took the stage at the San Diego Convention center alongside executive producer and showrunner Jeff Buhler and executive producers Gene Klein and David Bartis to answer questions about the upcoming voyage.

Set in the year 2093, Nightflyers is a psychological thriller that follows a team of scientists aboard the Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, as they embark on a journey to find other life forms. Their mission takes them to the edge of the solar system, as they realize true horror isn’t waiting for them in outer space—it’s already on their ship. Martin, who wrote the stories the series is based on, describes it as “a haunted-house story on a starship” and “Psycho in space.”

Produced by Universal Cable Productions, Netflix will co-produce and have first-run rights to the series outside the U.S.

Based on the novella by Game of Thrones king Martin, Nightflyers was ordered to series in January.