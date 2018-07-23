EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Wechter’s feature e-Demon was one of a number of horror films trying to get noticed at this weekend’s Comic Con in San Diego. The thriller, which takes places entirely on a computer screen with footage shown via webcams, has now found U.S. distribution through Dark Cuts Pictures.

The company, which is a division of genre producer Petri Entertainment, is to release the film theatrically with a day-and-date VOD release in September. It stars Julia Kelly, John Anthony Wylliams, Christopher Daftsios and Ryan Redebaugh and is produced by Wechter, who directed off-Broadway musical comedy Little House on the Ferry, Michael Gonzalez, PJ Starks and Emily Pojman.

e-Demon tells the story of an escaped demon on a dark and twisted mission that manipulates a group of friends hanging out on a video-chat. Kendra, AJ, Mar and Dwayne are old college friends who find themselves growing apart. Attempting to hang on to their college days, the gang gets together online for a night of stories, pranks and drinking via web-cam. As the evening progresses, they unknowingly release a devious demon that had been trapped for centuries in Salem, Massachusetts. Since the demon can possess multiple people at once, the group of friends must determine who they can still trust in order to survive the demon’s dark and twisted mission.

“Dark Cuts couldn’t be more excited about unleashing e-Demon upon the world. It’s an exciting and very unique supernatural horror film that audiences will really enjoy. What makes the film so unique is the blend of the classic Salem witch legends with the technological backdrop. We’re ecstatic to bring Jeremy Wechter’s work to North American audiences,” said Warner Davis, President of Dark Cuts Pictures.