Supernatural, the longest-running sci-fi series on primetime TV, took its traditional Sunday spot in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

Moderated by Richard Speight Jr. and Rob Benedict (both appear on the show), the panel included the Winchesters Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki as well as Misha Collins and Comic-Con first-timer Alexander Calvert. Executive producers and co-showrunners Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb also took the dais alongside executive producing/writing team Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner to talk about the upcoming 14th season without revealing any spoilers.

Season 14 also marks a huge milestone for the series. The Winchesters and company will hit the 300 mark when Episode 13 of the season hits. Singer and Dabb might not have everything planned out, but they did give fans some minor details.

“Andrew has a plan — he hasn’t let me in on it,” said Singer. “I am directing it … but I’d like to know what I am directing!”

Padalecki chimed in claiming that Ackles had a plan of his own: “He thought the 300th episode should be titled ‘300’ and we wear togas.”

The panel also included exclusive footage from the forthcoming season, which premieres October 11. In the shocking Season 13 finale, we saw the Winchesters and Jack defeat Lucifer after Dean makes a deal with Michael to use his body as a vessel to do so. Dean thought he would remain in control, but at the end, Michael betrays them and takes full control and escapes.

The new footage featured Michael as Dean pretty much terrorizing a man praying. Buckner says that this season has a “long list of do not reveals.” He said Michael decimated, or what he called “purified,” the last planet and now on Earth, he is curious about what humans want out of life.

“Since there are no angels, he has to make do with what he has here,” he added. “We see his plan unfold in the first couple of episodes and recruiting his team.”

Now that Dean is Michael, Padaleckci says that his character is taking more of a leadership role, but he’s sort of distracted. “He hasn’t shaved,” he joked.

“Sam without Dean and takes the things he learned from him and teaches apocalypse hunters,” he added. “It’s a fun new part of Sam.”

Of course, this season will have Castiel and Jack joining the Winchesters, but moderator Benedict — without pandering at all — asked if they were going to bring back fan favorites, hinting at his return as Chuck.

Dabb took a playful jab at Benedict, saying, “We try to only bring back favorites.” But he revealed that members of the Wayard Family will return as well as Kim Rhodes’ Jody Mills while Ruth Connell will come back as Rowena MacLeod.

Season 14 debuts October 11 on the CW.