EXCLUSIVE: A new villain is rising in National City. Rhona Mitra has been tapped for a recurring role on the CW’s series Supergirl as Mercy Graves, Lex Luthor’s longtime bodyguard. Also cast in a recurring role on the DC series is Robert Baker, who will play Mercy’s brother, Otis Graves.

Based on the iconic DC character, Mercy Graves (Mitra) is an ex-CADMUS agent who has always believed in human exceptionalism. But with both Lex and Lillian in prison, Mercy is stepping out of the Luthor shadow and running her own show. With her biting wit and lethal brawn, Mercy steadily becomes a key figure in National City’s growing “human-first” movement.

Baker’s Otis Graves is Mercy’s defacto right hand man. What he lacks in brains, he makes up for with his savant-like abilities to assassinate aliens. Otis is a character from the Superman movies with Christopher Reeve and has not been featured in comic books.

The character of Marcy Graves first appeared in Superman: The Animated Series where it was voiced by Lisa Edelstein. Originally conceived as Caucasian on TV and in comics, Mercy has been voiced by White, Black and Asian actresses over the years. Most recently, the character was reintroduced as Asian in New 52 comics in 2011 and was played by Tao Okamoto in the 2016 Batman v Superman movie. Rhona herself is of mixed heritage, Indian and Irish.

Mitra most recently starred as Dr. Rachel Scott on TNT’s military drama The Last Ship and recurred on Season 4 of FX’s The Strain. She is repped by Untitled and Greene & Associates and SOWD.

Baker, probably best known for his recurring role as Dr. Percy on Grey’s Anatomy, has been recurring on Santa Clarita Diet. He is repped by The Kohner Agency and LINK Entertainment.