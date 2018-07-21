TV’s first transgender superhero is coming to the CW’s Supergirl. Transgender activist Nicole Maines (Royal Pains, The Trans List) is set as a regular in the upcoming fourth season as Nia Nal, aka Dreamer. In addition, April Parker Jones (Jericho, The Last Ship) has been cast as series regular Colonel Haley and David Ajala (Dr. Who, Nightflyers) will recur as Manchester Black. The castings were announced during the Supergirl panel Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.

Maines’ Nia Nal is the newest addition to the CatCo reporting team. A soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others, Nia’s journey this season means fulfilling her destiny as the superhero Dreamer (much like Kara came into her own as Supergirl).

Jones’ Colonel Haley is a hardline career military woman who lives and dies by the orders of her commanding officers. Dedicated to her country, she always acts in its best interest — even if it’s not her own.

Based on the iconic DC character, Manchester Black (Ajala) is the type of guy who brings a knife to a gunfight and still walks away the winner. With a dark past, he easily deflects the brutality of his mission with his charm and sense of humor.

The three join previously announced new series regulars Jesse Rath (who plays the Legion of Super Heroes’ Brainiac-5) and Sam Witwer (who will play Agent Liberty).

Based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller. Supergirl is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Supergirl returns for its fourth season on October 14 in its new Sunday 8/7c time period on The CW.