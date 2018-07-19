EXCLUSIVE: Screen Gems has acquired Superfecundation, a spec script from Nicholl Fellowship scribe Savion Einstein. Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions is coming aboard to produce the comedy romance pic, which is being fast-tracked. The studio is now on the hunt for a director.

Silvia Spross

The script centers on a charmingly chaotic woman who is struggling to figure out her life, and finds herself in a unique situation when she becomes pregnant with twins by different fathers — an actual rare occurrence known as superfecundation. The script made the semifinal list of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Nicholl Fellowships in 2016.

Scott Strauss and Michael Bitar are overseeing the film for Sony’s Screen Gems. Alison Small and Sam Crawley are the execs for Brownstone.

Einstein, a native of Israel, is a former ad exec who was a member of The Black List’s feature lab in 2014. She is repped by Gersh and Bellevue Entertainment.

Brownstone is repped by UTA and Untitled.