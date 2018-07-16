STXfilms has secured domestic distribution rights to The Best of Enemies, a based-on-true-events drama from first-time director Robin Bissell. Starring Taraji P. Henson and recent Oscar winner Sam Rockwell, the film is inspired by Osha Gray Davidson’s novel The Best of Enemies: Race and Redemption in the New South.

It centers on the unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater (Henson), an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis (Rockwell), a local Ku Klux Klan leader who reluctantly co-chaired a community summit, as they battle over the desegregation of schools in Durham, NC, during the racially charged summer of 1971.

No word on the film’s release date.

Danny Strong, Fred Bernstein, Matt Berenson, Bissell, Dominique Telson and Material Pictures’ Tobey Maguire and Matthew Plouffe produced the period piece while Rick Jackson and Jeremiah Samuels served as executive producers.

The deal was brokered by UTA Independent Film Group.