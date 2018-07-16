EXCLUSIVE: Studio71 has picked up the film rights to MakerForce 5, a new live-action family adventure movie based on the original idea from Michael Younesi, director and executive producer of Netflix’s educational comedy series Project Mc2.

The plot follows five kids – a gamer, a comic book geek, an inventor, a skater and a martial artist – who must band together and use their unique skills, knowledge of sci-fi mythology, and an arsenal of homemade gadgets to fight off a mysterious invasion that happens after all of their town’s parents suddenly disappear.

Younesi will write and direct the project, while Studio71 will serve as executive producer.

“We are always looking for the most compelling stories for our growing slate,” said Michael Schreiber, President, Scripted Content, Studio71. “The science fiction genre Makerforce 5 encompasses along with its heartwarming story is a perfect mix that will delight young audiences.”

Younesi is repped by Zero Gravity Management and attorney Adam Kaller.