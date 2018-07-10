Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios has made its first major hire in television – bringing in former NBC and Univision exec Lourdes Diaz.

Diaz, who was most recently President of Entertainment for Univision, will become Head of Television for the former IM Global’s new firm. She will oversee scripted, non-scripted, non-fiction and digital TV for the company.

Prior to Univision, she looked after global production and development at Comedy Central International, based partly in London and before that was VP, primetime programming at NBC and Universal Media Studios.

Ford said, “Lourdes’ impressively deep resume, with her extensive experience across hour-long dramas, mini-series, scripted and unscripted comedy in multiple formats, international co-productions and multi-cultural content make her a perfect fit for what we hope will be a diverse and prolific AGC Television output over the coming years. We’re very excited to have Lourdes come onboard to spearhead our TV production activities.”

Diaz added, “I look forward to joining Stuart and AGC Studios and build on their appetite to create a global content studio that spans platforms in this ever-changing industry. AGC Studios comes to the table with the resources for us to take big swings. I am thrilled to bring forth the next generation of content –scripted and non-scripted, from comedy to drama, in the U.S. and globally.”