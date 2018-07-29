Stranger Things is officially returning to its summer stomping grounds. During the Netflix executive session, VP original content Cindy Holland confirmed that Season 3 of the hugely popular 1980s comedy-drama, from creators/executive producers the Duffer brothers and executive producer/director Shawn Levy, will be released next summer, something that had been teased in the show’s recent first-look image.

“It’s a handcrafted show,” she said. “The Duffer brothers and Shawn Levy have worked really hard, and they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than what they did last year. And so they really want to take the time to get it right.”

Holland elaborated after the panel on the delay (Season 2 debuted in October 2017). “More special effects, it’s going to be a really exciting season.”

The Duffer brothers had indicated in interviews that they can’t subject the kids at the center of the series to life-and-death battles with supernatural forces too many times. Asked by Deadline whether Netflix and the show’s producers have an end date in mind, Holland said, “We have made a determination how long Stranger Things will go.”