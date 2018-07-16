Netflix has dropped a first-look image of Maya Hawke as Robin and promo for the upcoming third season of Stranger Things, which includes at the very end, a hint of a later than hoped-for summer 2019 premiere date with the words, “Coming next summer”. Previous seasons premiered in October 2016 and July 2017.

Hawke’s character is described as an alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful. Bored with her mundane day job, she just wants a little excitement in her life… and gets more than she bargained for when she uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins. In the pic she’s featured with Steve (Joe Keery) behind the cash register at ice cream shop Scoops Ahoy. The commercial-like promo takes us on a tour of Starcourt Mall where the shop is located.

#StrangerThings Season 3 First Look: Say ahoy to Steve and Robin (played by new cast member, Maya Hawke) https://t.co/zLZM6Gzo6U pic.twitter.com/xE5Uq4uqeS — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 16, 2018

Hawke joins as a new series regular in Season 3, in which Lucas’ (Caleb McLaughlin) strong-willed little sister returns, only this time with an army of friends. No longer content with sitting on the sidelines, Erica (Priah Ferguson) finds herself on a wild mission to save Hawkins from a dangerous and unexpected new threat.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is executive produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and Iain Paterson.

Maya Hawke (aka Maya Thurman-Hawk), plays Jo March in the BBC/Masterpiece’s Little Women miniseries. The young actress, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, recently wrapped the indie film Ladyworld, directed by Amanda Kramer, and stars in Myna Joseph’s feature film Charlotte XVI.