As Suits star-turned-duchess Meghan Markle works on her new accent, ABC has set a premiere date for The Story of the Royals. The four-hour documentary miniseries will air at 9 PM Wednesday and Thursday, August 22-23. Watch a new promo above.

ABC

A co-production of ABC, People and Four M Studios, the program will chronicle pivotal moments in the crown’s history beginning with a simple question: How exactly did we get here? The Story of the Royals captures the mystique of the monarchy through its many loves, losses, extravagances, challenges and charms, per the network. With Prince William and Kate’s new royal baby and Prince Harry’s recent marriage to Markle, the Windsors have begun to modernize and resemble a 21st century family. The two-part mini will illustrate that evolution as well as examine America’s obsession with all things royal.

Last year’s The Story of Diana, about the life and legacy of the late Princess of Wales, also aired over two nights mid-August and won its time slot both nights.

The Story of The Royals is produced by Four M Studios (formerly Time Inc. Productions) and Maggievision Productions. Maura Mandt is the executive producer, along with director Rebecca Gitlitz, Bruce Gersh, Ian Orefice, Jess Cagle and Dan Wakeford. Four M Studios will distribute the documentary in international territories.