Storied Media Group To Produce Docuseries On Excavation At Egypt’s Valley Of The Kings

Ahead of the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, Storied Media Group has acquired the production and sponsorship rights to a large archeological excavation in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings, to begin in September, led by renowned Egyptologist and archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass. The project is being pitched to multiple networks as a docuseries and possible live-event special. Storied Media Group was selected by Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities to document the event.

The focus of the excavations will be an area near the tomb of the Golden King Tutankhamun — known as KV 62 — and an area near the tomb of King Merenptah, according to Hawass. This is the first time that there has been excavation within yards of King Tut’s tomb based on promising scans of the area. King Tutankhamun was a minor king, a mere teenager with a relatively short reign. And yet his is the most spectacular burial found in modern times. Dr. Hawass believes “this upcoming excavation holds the promise of changing everything we know about the Valley of the Kings.”

Hawass says the team will search for missing royal tombs such as those of Kings Amenhotep I, Thutmose II, and Ramses IV, and will survey and excavate in multiple other locations within the Valley of the Kings. Some of the queens of Dynasty 18 also are believed to have been buried in the Valley, as well as the tomb of the mysterious shadow king Smenkhkare. (You can see below the post a map of the Valley of the Kings with locations of the tombs.)

“We are honored to have been chosen by Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities to document this historic event,” said Storied Media Group Founder & CEO Todd Hoffman. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we are grateful to be working with the acclaimed Dr. Hawass and his team.”

Discovery in April announced its own docuseries with Dr. Zahi Hawass, titled Valley of the Kings, set for premiere later this year on Discovery Channel and Science Channel. While it is titled Valley of the Kings, that series actually documents an excavation launched by Hawass this past January that was limited to the Valley of the Monkeys, a side valley in the area of the Valley of the Kings.

That deal is now up, and Storied Media will have access to the entire Valley of the Kings for the next calendar year. More than a dozen networks, including Discovery, are said to be interested in the new project.

The nearly intact of tomb of Tutankhaman was discovered in 1922 by Howard Carter. The find sparked a renewed public interest in ancient Egypt, for which Tutankhamun’s mask, now in the Egyptian Museum, remains the popular symbol.

WME’s Lance Klein is repping rights to both a documentary and a global live event. WME’s Chris Hannan is handling global sponsorship rights.