Former American Idol judge and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler says he felt an obligation to keep alive the tradition of easy access to sex for rock stars – but didn’t care about keeping his band together in the depths of his drug addiction.

Tyler talked about his past in an interview on the Fox News show OBJECTified, which airs tonight at 8 PM ET/PT. The show is hosted by TMZ’s Harvey Levin.

“I have an addictive personality so I found certain drugs I loved and didn’t stop to the point of hurting my children, hurting my life, shirting my family, hurting my band,” says Tyler during the interview. “There was a point where I didn’t have a band and I didn’t care.”

Tyler compared the pursuit of getting high to Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. “I went down the worst path. I went down the rabbit hole,’ says Tyler. ‘I went chasing Alice.”

But when it comes to the opposite sex, Tyler had a different take.

“I think rockstars… I felt like I had an obligation to keep that alive,” he said. “I certainly had my way with women and women had their way with me.”