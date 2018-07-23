EXCLUSIVE: Stephen King’s bestselling novel From A Buick 8 has been optioned by Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment. Amritraj has set William Brent Bell to write the script and direct. Bell last helmed the STX release The Boy, and his other credits include the Paramont genre hit The Devil Inside, Wer, and Stay Alive. Amritraj will produce. Addison Mehr and Priya Amritraj will be executive producers.

King published the novel in 2002, his second to feature a vintage car as a fulcrum of evil, alongside Christine. From a Buick 8 centers around the rural town of Statler, Pennsylvania where the state police have kept a mysterious 1954 Buick Roadmaster in the shed behind the barracks for over twenty years. But when the town is plagued by strange and supernatural events, it turns out the Buick isn’t exactly a car- it’s a door to another dimension. Pic becomes the latest title on the prolific author’s back list to reignite. It was once developed as a vehicle for Night of the Living Dead‘s George Romero.

Hyde Park will continue its long-term feature film financing partnership here with ImageNation Abu Dhabi. Next up on the genre front for Hyde Park is Prey, which Hyde Park fully financed as a co-production with Blumhouse. Amritraj and Jason Blum produce that one.

King is repped by Paradigm and Gang, Tyre; Bell is repped by ICM Partners.