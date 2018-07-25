Stephen Dorff, best known for starring opposite Wesley Snipes in Blade, has signed on to star in Embattled, an indie pic which will mark Georgia-born director Nick Sarkisov’s English-language debut. Written by David McKenna (American History X, Get Carter), the film holds sentimental value as McKenna’s son, Colin, who was born with Williams Syndrome, will be featured in a supporting role.

The story follows a high school judo prodigy who steps into the MMA cage to face the ultimate rival in a battle for recognition and retribution – his father.

Dorff, who will next co-star in the third season of HBO’s True Detective, is set to play the father in the film which is slated to go before cameras this September in Alabama.

Sarkisov will produce for Blitz Films, alongside Kate Cohen for Straight Up Films, and Scott LaStaiti, with Blitz co-founder Sergey Sarkisov and Dorff serving as executive producers. Eryl Cochran from Blitz Films will oversee production.

