It’s the night after Donald Trump’s picked federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee and Stephen Colbert had some thoughts about his pick, naturally.

“I don’t know about you, but I am still recovering from watching America’s Next Top Justice last night,” said Colbert on The Late Show Tuesday night.

He continued, “I had a little drinking game, I would pour myself a drink every time my glass was empty.”

He admitted that he didn’t know much about Kavanaugh, who he called a “cover model for generic dads monthly.” But he did celebrate the fact that he won “Trump nomination BINGO.”

Colbert pulled a BINGO card out of his pocket and said, “You see, all the squares say ‘white guy’.”

“I won and lost,” he added. “It’s not a hard game to play.”

He also had one final thought about the new nominee admitting that he was skeptical about him because his name is Brett.

“Sounds less like a supreme court justice and more like a waiter at Ruby Tuesday’s,” he said.

