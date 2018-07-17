Stephen Colbert devoted his opening monologue to President Donald Trump’s Helsinki presser with Vladimir Putin – s performance “so weird, so disturbing it’s really upset people across the partisan divide in ways I have not seen in years,” Colbert said.

Trump’s behavior unnerved a lot of people but especially former CIA director John Brennan who tweeted that Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki “rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors. It was nothing short of treasonous.”

Saying “not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin.” Brennan wondered “Republican Patriots: Where are you???”

Colbert found Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and Devin Nunes, also in Putin’s pocket.

Sen. John McCain, meanwhile, issued a statement saying the “damage inflicted by President Trump’s naivete, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate.”

So Colbert got out the calculator that’s been a fixture since his Colbert Report days, and used his knuckles to calculate it for McCain, coming up with “treason.”