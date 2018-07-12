UPDATED with video: On the eve of this year’s Emmy nominations unveiling, Stephen Colbert noted his agent does not work as hard for him as President Donald Trump works for Russia.

Hours before Colbert’s Late Show taped, Trump kicked off his latest scorched-earth visit with NATO, accusing German Chancellor Angela Merkel of being a captive of Russia, because Germany gets 35% of its natural gas from that country.

Colbert said we all should have seen that one coming from miles away, Trump having previously boasted that, on his trip, he will meet with NATO members, visit the UK though mostly give London a miss because the mayor has approved launch of a giant Baby Trump Blimp to mark his visit, and hold a private meeting with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

“Frankly, Putin may be easiest of them all – who would think?” Trump marveled.

Responded Colbert: “I would think. Everyone would think,”

“I’m not ready to say Trump is a Russian agent,” the CBS late-night host said, “but I have an agent and he doesn’t do as much for me as Trump does for Russia.”

Then, in a shout-out to his agent, James “Baby Doll” Dixon, Colbert said, “I love you, Baby Doll, but you never swung an election for me. I lost to John Oliver!”

In a dig at Fox News, Colbert noted “it’s not just journalists who have noticed” Trump came to NATO meeting in Brussels looking for a fight. “So has Fox News.”

He cued a clip in which Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt said on air “You will not stop Donald Trump from undermining NATO…You will not stop him from re-aligning U.S. foreign policy to be more favorable towards Russia… He is going to fly into Brussels like a seagull. He is going to defecate all over everything, squawk and fly away.”

Added Colbert, “I want to say for the record – but don’t carve this on my tombstone – I agree with the Fox News guy.”