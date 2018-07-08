Stephanie Cutter, the former Deputy Campaign Manager for Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign and more recently a CNN political commentator, has joined ABC News as a contributor.

The announcement was made this morning on This Week with George Stephanopoulos, during the host’s introduction of Cutter as a panelist.

Stephanopoulos’ announcement was followed up by a statement released by ABC News, which noted that Cutter will “offer political analysis and insight across ABC News programs and live events.”

On CNN, Cutter was among the panelists of a revived, but short-lived, Crossfire in 2013-’14, along with Van Jones, Newt Gingrich and S.E. Cupp.

In addition to her TV punditry, Cutter is a founding partner of Precision Strategies, a strategic consulting firm in Washington D.C. and New York City.

Prior to her work with the 2012 Obama campaign, Cutter served in the White House as assistant to Obama and deputy senior adviser for communications and strategy. She joined the Obama team in 2008 as Michelle Obama’s chief of staff and senior adviser to then-Senator Obama. She’s also served in roles for Harry Reid, Edward M. Kennedy, the Kerry-Edwards 2004 presidential campaign, and President Bill Clinton’s administration.